Tragic Shooting at Texas Juneteenth Celebration: Two Dead, Several Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a shooting at a Texas park during a Juneteenth celebration claimed the lives of two individuals and left several others wounded, authorities reported.

The incident took place shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, located approximately 19 miles north of Austin. According to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks, the violence erupted following an altercation between two groups during a concert at the event.

The two deceased victims were not involved in the altercation, stated Chief Banks. The shooting occurred near a vendor area, away from the concert stage. Immediate emergency medical care was provided by on-site police and fire department personnel, with the wounded transported to local hospitals. Currently, no suspects are in custody and the number of shooters remains unknown as the investigation continues.

Chief Banks poignantly remarked, "It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life."

