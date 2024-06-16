Chaos in Hamburg: Police Confront Pickaxe Wielding Attacker at Soccer Parade

German police fired shots at a person who threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a soccer fan parade in the St Pauli district of central Hamburg on Sunday, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added.

