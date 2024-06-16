Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Karnataka HC's Selective Justice in Yediyurappa POSCO Case

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticized Karnataka High Court’s decision to stay the arrest of BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POSCO case. She contrasted this with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who faced harsher legal actions for lesser charges, calling it selective justice.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:55 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Karnataka HC's Selective Justice in Yediyurappa POSCO Case
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has voiced strong criticism against the Karnataka High Court's decision to stay the arrest of BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POSCO case. She argues that the ruling demonstrates a selective delivery of justice.

Mufti highlighted the contrasting situations of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. She pointed out that both politicians have been jailed on what she described as far lesser charges.

According to Mufti, this discrepancy in legal treatment between Yediyurappa and the other political figures exposes a bias in the judicial system. She shared her views in a post on X, stirring a debate on the selective application of justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024