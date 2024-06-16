Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Karnataka HC's Selective Justice in Yediyurappa POSCO Case

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has voiced strong criticism against the Karnataka High Court's decision to stay the arrest of BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in a POSCO case. She argues that the ruling demonstrates a selective delivery of justice.

Mufti highlighted the contrasting situations of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. She pointed out that both politicians have been jailed on what she described as far lesser charges.

According to Mufti, this discrepancy in legal treatment between Yediyurappa and the other political figures exposes a bias in the judicial system. She shared her views in a post on X, stirring a debate on the selective application of justice.

