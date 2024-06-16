Rising Crime Wave in West Bengal: Extortion Gangs Draw 1990s Mumbai Parallels

In a statement on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar alleged a surge in extortion rackets in West Bengal, comparing the situation to the notorious activities of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan gangs in Mumbai during the 1990s.

Majumdar, who also serves as the state BJP president, pointed to recent shootouts and dacoities in jewellery shops as evidence of a deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He suggested that these criminal activities are reminiscent of the past horrors in Mumbai, signaling a disturbing trend in West Bengal.

Further, Majumdar accused the ruling party's supporters of perpetrating violence against opposition workers. He cited an incident where motorbike-borne assailants opened fire on a businessman's car on B T Road, along with a shooting on Mirza Galib Street stemming from a road rage altercation.

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim attributed recent jewellery shop dacoities to miscreants from neighboring states. A coordinated police operation led to the arrest of two individuals from Jharkhand in connection with these crimes.

