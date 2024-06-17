Left Menu

Kannada Star Chikkanna Summoned for Questioning in High-Profile Murder Case

Kannada actor Chikkanna has been summoned by police for questioning in the Renukaswamy murder case. Other suspects, including leading actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda, have already been arrested. Chikkanna is sought for his possible knowledge of the events on June 8th, when the crime allegedly occurred.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Chikkanna has been summoned by the police for questioning related to the ongoing investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case. Authorities have already detained 19 individuals, including prominent actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the murder. The questioning of 37-year-old Chikkanna, who primarily stars in comic roles, arises because he was allegedly with Darshan on the night of June 8, when the crime is said to have occurred.

'It's only for questioning as of now. We want to know whether he (Chikkanna) knew about the case and the information he has,' a source from the police department informed PTI.

According to police accounts, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent indecent messages to Gowda on social media, provoking the 47-year-old actor. This rage may have fueled the circumstances leading to the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

