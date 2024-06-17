Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval and US Counterpart Jake Sullivan Strengthen India-US Defence and Tech Ties

NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan held extensive talks in Delhi, reviewing the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), defence ties, and regional security. Their discussions included key areas like semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing. Sullivan's visit aligns with a broader strategic partnership agenda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:30 IST
NSA Ajit Doval and US Counterpart Jake Sullivan Strengthen India-US Defence and Tech Ties
Ajit Doval
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's NSA Ajit Doval and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan have held thorough discussions in Delhi. The talks centered around the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), aiming to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and address regional security concerns.

Jake Sullivan's visit, spanning June 17-18, marks the first high-level trip to India following Prime Minister Modi's re-election. Accompanied by senior US officials and industry leaders, Sullivan's itinerary included meetings with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and an expected call on Prime Minister Modi.

High on the agenda was the review of iCET, launched by PM Modi and President Biden in 2022. The framework's focus includes semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, and advanced telecommunications. The visit underscores ongoing efforts to bolster the strategic partnership between India and the US, amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024