NSA Ajit Doval and US Counterpart Jake Sullivan Strengthen India-US Defence and Tech Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's NSA Ajit Doval and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan have held thorough discussions in Delhi. The talks centered around the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), aiming to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and address regional security concerns.

Jake Sullivan's visit, spanning June 17-18, marks the first high-level trip to India following Prime Minister Modi's re-election. Accompanied by senior US officials and industry leaders, Sullivan's itinerary included meetings with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and an expected call on Prime Minister Modi.

High on the agenda was the review of iCET, launched by PM Modi and President Biden in 2022. The framework's focus includes semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, and advanced telecommunications. The visit underscores ongoing efforts to bolster the strategic partnership between India and the US, amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

