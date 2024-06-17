Philippines Defends Sovereignty Against China's Bold Moves
The Philippines' Defence Minister, Gilberto Teodoro, declared that the nation's armed forces are committed to opposing China's 'dangerous and reckless behavior' in the South China Sea. This statement follows an incident where China accused a Philippine resupply ship of causing a minor collision in the contested waters.
The Philippines' defence minister said on Monday that the country's armed forces will resist China's "dangerous and reckless behaviour" in territory claimed by Manila in the South China Sea.
"We will exert our utmost in order to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights," Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement on a day when China accused a Philippine resupply ship of causing a slight collision in the strategic waterway.
