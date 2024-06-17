Philippines Defends Sovereignty Against China's Bold Moves

The Philippines' defence minister said on Monday that the country's armed forces will resist China's "dangerous and reckless behaviour" in territory claimed by Manila in the South China Sea.

"We will exert our utmost in order to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights," Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement on a day when China accused a Philippine resupply ship of causing a slight collision in the strategic waterway.

