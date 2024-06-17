Suspected Gold Smuggler Leaps to Death at Revenue Intelligence Office in Nagpur
A suspected gold smuggler, Deepak Machhindra Desai, ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence office in Nagpur. Desai, who was arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai, leaped out of a window during questioning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Deepak Machhindra Desai (27), a suspected gold smuggler, ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Nagpur's CGO Complex, a police official reported on Monday.
The incident occurred late Sunday night at the DRI office located in Seminary Hills. According to a police official from the Gittikhadan station, Desai had been arrested on June 14 from Sangli. He was implicated in a gold smuggling operation, transporting the precious metal from Dubai for sale in Uttar Pradesh.
Desai's arrest followed the detention of his associate after gold worth Rs 2 crore was discovered in a vehicle traveling from Varanasi to Lucknow. During his interrogation by DRI personnel on Sunday night, Desai reportedly jumped out of a window. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to severe injuries. An accidental death case has been registered as further investigations continue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yuvraj Singh: Americans Can Drive Cricket's Growth with Their Unique Packaging
India's Power Surge: Scorching Heat Drives Record Consumption
Delhi’s Minor Driving Crackdown: Surge in Traffic Violations
Bollywood's Turbulent Night: Raveena Tandon, Driver Clash with Mumbai Mob
Tour Bus Driver Booked for Rash Driving, Injuring 55-Year-Old Woman