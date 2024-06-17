Left Menu

Suspected Gold Smuggler Leaps to Death at Revenue Intelligence Office in Nagpur

A suspected gold smuggler, Deepak Machhindra Desai, ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence office in Nagpur. Desai, who was arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai, leaped out of a window during questioning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:27 IST
Suspected Gold Smuggler Leaps to Death at Revenue Intelligence Office in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Deepak Machhindra Desai (27), a suspected gold smuggler, ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Nagpur's CGO Complex, a police official reported on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night at the DRI office located in Seminary Hills. According to a police official from the Gittikhadan station, Desai had been arrested on June 14 from Sangli. He was implicated in a gold smuggling operation, transporting the precious metal from Dubai for sale in Uttar Pradesh.

Desai's arrest followed the detention of his associate after gold worth Rs 2 crore was discovered in a vehicle traveling from Varanasi to Lucknow. During his interrogation by DRI personnel on Sunday night, Desai reportedly jumped out of a window. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to severe injuries. An accidental death case has been registered as further investigations continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024