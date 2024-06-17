B S Yediyurappa Quizzed by CID for 3 Hours in POCSO Case
Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was questioned by the CID for three hours regarding a POCSO case. He is accused of molestation based on a complaint by a 17-year-old girl's mother. Despite High Court relief from arrest, the investigation continues with his voice sample collected in April.
On Monday, former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa underwent a three-hour questioning session with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him. He appeared before the CID team following an official summon for inquiry.
According to police, Yediyurappa is facing allegations under the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges stem from a complaint by a 17-year-old girl's mother, who claimed he molested her daughter during a meeting in February at his residence in Dollars Colony. Yediyurappa categorically denied the accusations and suggested that those conspiring against him would face the public's wrath.
The case, initially registered in March by the Sadashivanagar police, has seen little progress, prompting the victim's brother to file a court petition demanding Yediyurappa's arrest and interrogation. The case was later transferred to the CID by Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan. Notably, the complainant passed away last month due to lung cancer, and the CID had already obtained Yediyurappa's voice sample in April to aid the ongoing investigation.
