NCLAT Orders Rehearing of APL Apollo Tubes' Insolvency Plea: A Legal U-turn

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has instructed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to revisit the insolvency plea filed by APL Apollo Tubes. The NCLAT criticized NCLT's rejection of the plea based on hypothetical interpretations and demanded expeditious proceedings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has mandated the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to reconsider the insolvency plea initiated by APL Apollo Tubes against Tanisha Scaffolding, a buyer of their goods.

A two-member NCLAT bench reprimanded the NCLT's Bengaluru bench for dismissing APL Apollo Tubes' claims based on 'hypothetical interpretation.'

The NCLAT highlighted that the tribunal should not replace a litigating party's findings without concrete pleading evidence, deeming NCLT's earlier inference unfounded and urging a swift resolution.

