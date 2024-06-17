Tragic Czech Military Explosion: One Dead, Eight Injured

An ammunition explosion in a Czech Republic military training area has resulted in the death of one service member and injured eight others, including a civilian, according to the Defence Ministry.

The incident unfolded in Libava, approximately 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Prague, while ammunition technicians were undergoing training, the ministry reported.

The injured parties were swiftly transported to hospitals in Olomouc for treatment.

Military police have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)