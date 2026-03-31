Molotov Mayhem: Attack on Russian Cultural Centre in Prague

In Prague, Czech police have detained a foreign national who admitted to carrying out an attack on a Russian cultural centre using Molotov cocktails. The suspect surrendered to authorities on Monday, having planned this act since the previous summer.

According to police statements, the attack occurred last Thursday at the Russian House, an institution funded by the Russian state to promote cultural, educational, and scientific programs, including Russian language courses. Despite the building's windows and wall being partially damaged by smoke, no fire ensued.

Russian entities have strongly condemned the act. Igor Girenko, director of the center, stated that six Molotov cocktails were thrown but only three detonated. Both the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian embassy in Prague decried the incident, urging Czech authorities to increase security for Russian establishments. The Czech Foreign Ministry also denounced the attack.