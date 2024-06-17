Left Menu

German Authorities Seize Record Cocaine Haul Worth $2.78 Billion

German investigators seized cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros from several container ships, marking the largest cocaine find in the country's history. Seven individuals were arrested in connection with the haul, which was hidden among vegetables and fruit. The transport was organized via 100 letterbox companies.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German investigators announced Monday the seizure of cocaine valued at 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from multiple container ships, marking the largest cocaine bust in the country's history.

Following a tip from Colombian authorities, prosecutors in Duesseldorf confiscated 35.5 metric tons (39 US tons) of cocaine last year. The haul included 25 tons hidden in Hamburg, 8 tons in Rotterdam, and nearly 3 tons in Colombia, all concealed among vegetables and fruit.

Seven suspects, aged between 30 and 54 and comprising nationals from Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Morocco, Turkey, and Ukraine, were arrested recently. A businessman had set up 100 letterbox companies to legitimize the transport. North Rhine-Westphalia's state justice minister, Benjamin Limbach, hailed the seizure, calling it 'a precise punch in the jaw that hurts the drug lords.'.

