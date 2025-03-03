Punjab Police Thwart Drug Smuggling in Intense Ferozepur Shootout

In a daring operation on the outskirts of Ferozepur, Punjab Police seized two kilograms of heroin after a dramatic shootout with a notorious drug smuggler. Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh disclosed that the confrontation ensued from a special police check in the area.

The incident escalated when officers signaled the suspect's car to stop. The accused, identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Ladi, allegedly attempted to mow down the officers with his vehicle, prompting the police to open fire.

During the exchange, the suspect sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized. The police confirmed the recovery of over two kilograms of heroin from the scene, while further investigations continue to unravel the extent of the smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)