Punjab Police Thwart Drug Smuggling in Intense Ferozepur Shootout

Punjab Police recovered 2 kg of heroin following a gunfire exchange with a drug smuggler in Ferozepur. The suspect attempted to evade arrest by driving at the officers. Injured in the shootout, the accused is in the hospital. Further investigation is ongoing, according to SSP Bhupinder Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:41 IST
Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring operation on the outskirts of Ferozepur, Punjab Police seized two kilograms of heroin after a dramatic shootout with a notorious drug smuggler. Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh disclosed that the confrontation ensued from a special police check in the area.

The incident escalated when officers signaled the suspect's car to stop. The accused, identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Ladi, allegedly attempted to mow down the officers with his vehicle, prompting the police to open fire.

During the exchange, the suspect sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized. The police confirmed the recovery of over two kilograms of heroin from the scene, while further investigations continue to unravel the extent of the smuggling operation.

