Tragic Explosion in Czech Military Training Area Claims One Life, Injures Eight

A tragic explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic has resulted in the death of one service member and injuries to eight others, among them a civilian, the Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place in Libava, located approximately 250 km east of Prague, during a training session for ammunition technicians. The injured individuals have been transported to hospitals in Olomouc, the ministry stated.

Military police are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)