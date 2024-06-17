Tragic Explosion in Czech Military Training Area Claims One Life, Injures Eight
A tragic explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic resulted in the death of one service member and injuries to eight others, including a civilian. The incident occurred in Libava during an training session for ammunition technicians. The injured were taken to Olomouc hospitals and an investigation is ongoing.
A tragic explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic has resulted in the death of one service member and injuries to eight others, among them a civilian, the Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday.
The incident took place in Libava, located approximately 250 km east of Prague, during a training session for ammunition technicians. The injured individuals have been transported to hospitals in Olomouc, the ministry stated.
Military police are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.
