Kuwait Evicts Expats Amidst Housing Code Crackdowns
In Kuwait, several foreign nationals, particularly bachelors, were evicted from homes due to building code violations, following a fire incident that killed 50 people, including 46 Indians. Authorities cut off electricity and water supplies, leaving many on the streets amidst 45°C temperatures. Community leaders seek more humane regulatory enforcement.
Several foreign nationals, especially bachelors, were abruptly evicted from their homes in Kuwait after authorities enforced building code violations and cut off electricity supply to three properties in the Bnied Al-Gar area, according to a media report on Monday.
The development came days after a massive building fire killed 50 people, including 46 Indians, which Kuwaiti authorities attributed to an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor.
Several bachelor expats in Bnied Al-Gar were suddenly left homeless and on the streets after officials enforced building code violations. Authorities cut off electricity and water supplies to three buildings during the scorching summer, where temperatures in Kuwait exceed 45 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the residents' distress, reported the Arab Times newspaper.
This eviction followed a crackdown on properties failing to meet local regulations, with officials citing serious violations posing health and safety risks, necessitating immediate action. The sudden disruption left many expats without shelter at night, the report said.
Community leaders are now calling for more humane and transparent processes in handling such violations, advocating for a balance between regulatory enforcement and the welfare of foreign nationals.
The tragic building fire in Kuwait's southern city of Mangaf on Wednesday resulted in most deaths due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping. The building housed 196 migrant workers, predominantly Indians.
This fire incident has prompted actions against violators of housing regulations.
Notably, Indians make up 21 percent (1 million) of Kuwait's total population and 30 percent of its workforce (approximately 9 lakhs).
