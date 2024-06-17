Left Menu

Telangana Government Reshuffles IPS and IAS Officers

The Telangana government announced a significant reshuffle, transferring and posting 28 IPS officers and 20 district Collectors as per the Government Order on June 15.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:24 IST
Telangana Government Reshuffles IPS and IAS Officers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government initiated a major reshuffle on Monday, affecting several IPS officers through transfers and new postings.

A Government Order revealed that 28 officers, primarily from the IPS cadre, have been reassigned to new roles.

Additionally, the government on June 15 executed a reshuffle involving district Collectors, transferring 20 IAS officers to new postings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024