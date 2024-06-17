Telangana Government Reshuffles IPS and IAS Officers
The Telangana government announced a significant reshuffle, transferring and posting 28 IPS officers and 20 district Collectors as per the Government Order on June 15.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government initiated a major reshuffle on Monday, affecting several IPS officers through transfers and new postings.
A Government Order revealed that 28 officers, primarily from the IPS cadre, have been reassigned to new roles.
Additionally, the government on June 15 executed a reshuffle involving district Collectors, transferring 20 IAS officers to new postings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAS Officers' Daughter Commits Suicide: A Tragic Incident in Mumbai
Court Transfers Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Marriage Case Amid Complainant's Objection
27-year-old daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers jumps off building in Mumbai, dies; suicide note found: Police.
Pakistan: Islamabad court transfers Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi marriage case to another court
Seamless Baggage Transfers: Delhi Airport's Innovative Approach