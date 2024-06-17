Telangana Government Reshuffles IPS and IAS Officers

The Telangana government initiated a major reshuffle on Monday, affecting several IPS officers through transfers and new postings.

A Government Order revealed that 28 officers, primarily from the IPS cadre, have been reassigned to new roles.

Additionally, the government on June 15 executed a reshuffle involving district Collectors, transferring 20 IAS officers to new postings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)