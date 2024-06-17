Left Menu

Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Motion Withdrawn: Legal Drama Unfolds

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, saw his motion for a new trial in a federal gun case withdrawn by his lawyers, shortly after its filing. The case, involving felony charges for lying about drug use during a 2018 handgun purchase, has faced multiple jurisdictional and legal challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:29 IST
Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Motion Withdrawn: Legal Drama Unfolds
Hunter Biden

Lawyers for Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, on Monday withdrew a filing seeking a new trial in his federal gun case, moments after the motion was uploaded to his case's docket in Delaware federal court, according to a note on a court document website.

"The Motion for a New Trial (formerly DI 233) has been deleted at the request of counsel," the note filed to the docket website read, describing it as a "correcting entry". Biden's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the action. A spokeswoman for government prosecutors declined to comment.

Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted

of a felony earlier this month. A jury found him guilty on all three counts related to his lying about illegal drug use when he purchased a handgun in 2018. Other entries on the docket for the case have been deleted and corrected versions were later refiled.

The withdrawn motion argued the U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, did not have jurisdiction over the case when it proceeded to trial. At the time of the trial, Hunter Biden had a pending request for the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia to review a ruling by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika declining to dismiss the charges.

Noreika had rejected the argument that the gun charges should be dismissed following a 2022 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that expanded gun rights. A three-judge panel of the appeals court in Philadelphia upheld Noreika's ruling, but the appeals court still has not ruled on a request by Hunter Biden to have the appeal reconsidered by the full Third Circuit court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024