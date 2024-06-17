Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty in US Federal Court: Accusations of Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Sikh Extremist Unfold

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting a Sikh extremist on American soil, pleaded not guilty on Monday at a federal court in New York.

Gupta, 52, was extradited from the Czech Republic last Friday. He was arrested there last year at the US government's request, charged with plotting to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

Federal prosecutors allege Gupta acted under instructions from an unnamed Indian official, a claim India denies. His attorney, Jeffrey Chabrowe, emphasized the case's complexity and the necessity of a thorough investigation, stating, 'It's extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process.' Gupta's defense team intends to pursue the case vigorously while ensuring he receives due process.

