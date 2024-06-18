Left Menu

Rising Tensions: U.S. Condemns China’s Actions in South China Sea

The U.S. State Department condemned China’s 'escalatory and irresponsible' actions in the South China Sea and reiterated its support for the Philippines following a collision incident between Chinese and Philippine ships. The issue highlights ongoing disputes over territorial claims in the region.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:37 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned what it called "escalatory and irresponsible" actions by China in the South China Sea on Sunday and reaffirmed its support for the Philippines.

China's coast guard said a Philippine supply ship "deliberately and dangerously" approached a Chinese ship resulting in a slight collision, a charge Manila rejected.

The two nations have traded barbs for months over dangerous maneuvers at the Second Thomas Shoal, an atoll within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. China claims the area as its own.

