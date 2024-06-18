Karnataka High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Bhavani Revanna Amid Kidnapping Accusations

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of former JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a high-profile kidnapping case. The Court found that Bhavani had been cooperative with the investigation, having already answered 85 questions.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sought her custody after she failed to attend questioning related to the kidnapping of a house-help allegedly linked to her son's sexual abuse cases in K R Nagar, Mysuru district. Justice Krishna S. Dixit, while granting bail, emphasized the need to avoid media trials and unnecessary arrests, especially of women with significant familial roles.

The judge dismissed claims of non-cooperation by Bhavani, noting her extensive prior interrogation responses. With conditions, including restricted entry to Mysuru and Hassan districts, the Court allowed the SIT to take her to these locations for further investigations. Meanwhile, Prajwal remains in SIT custody over multiple sexual abuse allegations, which surfaced through explicit videos circulated just before the Lok Sabha polls.

