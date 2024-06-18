Left Menu

Indian Army Neutralizes 'A' Category Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Umar Lone

The Indian Army, along with JK Police and CRPF, successfully neutralized Umar Lone, an 'A' category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Lone was a significant figure in the terrorist setup since 2018, involved in various militancy activities. His elimination signifies a crucial achievement for security forces aiming for peace in the region.

PTI | Bandipora | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:23 IST
  • India

The Indian Army, in collaboration with JK Police and CRPF, has neutralized Umar Lone, a high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lone, active since 2018, was on the security radar for numerous militant activities, including recruitment and illegal killings.

Brigadier Vipul Tyagi of the Army's 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles revealed that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the Aragam area. 'An ambush party confirmed the presence of militants and neutralized Lone in the ensuing firefight,' he stated.

The elimination of Lone, a resident of the Baramulla district, marks a significant victory for security forces. Categorized as 'A', Lone's death is a blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). Brigadier Tyagi emphasized that the forces will maintain their high-operational momentum to ensure enduring peace and stability in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

