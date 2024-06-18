Indian Army Neutralizes 'A' Category Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Umar Lone

The Indian Army, in collaboration with JK Police and CRPF, has neutralized Umar Lone, a high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lone, active since 2018, was on the security radar for numerous militant activities, including recruitment and illegal killings.

Brigadier Vipul Tyagi of the Army's 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles revealed that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the Aragam area. 'An ambush party confirmed the presence of militants and neutralized Lone in the ensuing firefight,' he stated.

The elimination of Lone, a resident of the Baramulla district, marks a significant victory for security forces. Categorized as 'A', Lone's death is a blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). Brigadier Tyagi emphasized that the forces will maintain their high-operational momentum to ensure enduring peace and stability in Kashmir.

