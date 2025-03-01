Left Menu

Heroic Rescue in Chamoli: Indian Army Saves 47 from Deadly Avalanche

The Indian Army successfully rescued 47 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation workers trapped under snow following an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Despite the challenging conditions, search and rescue operations continued tirelessly, utilizing helicopters and all available resources to ensure the workers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 11:31 IST
Heroic Rescue in Chamoli: Indian Army Saves 47 from Deadly Avalanche
(Photo/Central Command, Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue mission, the Indian Army has successfully extracted 47 out of 55 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who were trapped under snow near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to a devastating avalanche.

Brigadier MS Dhillon of the Indian Army reported that relentless efforts throughout the night led to the rescue of 14 individuals who were then transferred for medical treatment, with one reported in critical condition.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with various agencies and employing helicopters, continues its search and rescue operation amidst the volatile weather. District authorities have ensured medical care for the rescued, and the Uttarakhand government has set up helpline numbers for further assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025