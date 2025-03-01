Heroic Rescue in Chamoli: Indian Army Saves 47 from Deadly Avalanche
The Indian Army successfully rescued 47 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation workers trapped under snow following an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Despite the challenging conditions, search and rescue operations continued tirelessly, utilizing helicopters and all available resources to ensure the workers' safety.
- Country:
- India
In a daring rescue mission, the Indian Army has successfully extracted 47 out of 55 workers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who were trapped under snow near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to a devastating avalanche.
Brigadier MS Dhillon of the Indian Army reported that relentless efforts throughout the night led to the rescue of 14 individuals who were then transferred for medical treatment, with one reported in critical condition.
The Indian Army, in collaboration with various agencies and employing helicopters, continues its search and rescue operation amidst the volatile weather. District authorities have ensured medical care for the rescued, and the Uttarakhand government has set up helpline numbers for further assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Rescue Operations Underway
Urgent Rescue Operation in Rajasthan as Child Falls into Borewell
Dramatic Tunnel Rescue Operation at Srisailam Canal
AI-powered soft robots are revolutionizing disaster rescue operations
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse