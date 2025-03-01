Heroic Overnight Rescue: Indian Army Braves Avalanche in Chamoli

The Indian Army launched an overnight rescue operation in the Chamoli district's Mana Village after an avalanche left many trapped under snow, officials reported on Saturday. Working through extreme conditions, army personnel managed to free individuals buried under snow and debris.

Brigadier MS Dhillon confirmed, "Rescue operations continued throughout the night. A dedicated team saved 14 individuals from the avalanche, with one in critical condition currently receiving medical care." In total, 47 workers have been successfully evacuated as search efforts persist for eight others. Relief operations are progressing urgently.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand is vigilantly overseeing the situation and receiving constant updates. Helicopters have joined evacuation efforts. In a social media post, CM Dhami updated that the newly rescued workers are receiving medical attention, with three sent to the Army Hospital in Jyotirmath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted CM Dhami to assess the rescue operations in Chamoli district. CM Dhami shared the Prime Minister's involvement on social media, highlighting the ongoing efforts to evacuate those trapped.

The Uttarakhand government issued several helpline numbers to assist and inform those affected. The numbers, managed by the state emergency operation centre, aim to facilitate the efficient distribution of information and aid.

Uttarakhand government's helpline numbers include: Mobile: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free: 1070.

