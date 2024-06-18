Tensions Surge: Chinese Coast Guard Rams Philippine Navy in South China Sea

A Philippine navy sailor suffered "serious injury" after what the country's military called on Tuesday "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

The Philippine military said in a statement the Chinese coast guard's "continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)