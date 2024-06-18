Tensions Surge: Chinese Coast Guard Rams Philippine Navy in South China Sea
A Philippine navy sailor suffered a serious injury after being intentionally rammed by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea. The Philippine military condemned the incident, citing it as continued aggressive and unprofessional conduct during a legitimate humanitarian mission.
A Philippine navy sailor suffered "serious injury" after what the country's military called on Tuesday "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea.
The Philippine military said in a statement the Chinese coast guard's "continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable."
