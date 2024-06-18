Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Vows to Dismantle Police-Smuggler Nexus

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a war on the drug-peddling nexus allegedly involving lower-rank police officers. In a decisive move, Mann announced on Tuesday that any police official found involved in drug trade would be dismissed and smugglers' properties attached.

Reiterating his commitment to rooting out corruption, Mann also revealed a sweeping transfer of lower-level police officials across the state and the recruitment of 10,000 new personnel to bolster the department. 'Favoritism' and long tenures at the same stations have reportedly facilitated misconduct, he noted.

Following a strategy meeting with senior superintendents of police, Mann assured that comprehensive police reforms are on the horizon. The state police chief has been directed to immediately reassign those linked to these malpractices. 'Involvement in drug trade by police officials will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences,' Mann emphasized.

