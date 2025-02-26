Interstate Drug Smugglers Nabbed with Opium Haul
Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested in Udham Singh Nagar district with 2.5 kg of opium worth Rs 25 lakh. The operation was carried out by the Anti Narcotics Task Force and Uttarakhand Police. The suspects, Bhanu Pratap and Hemant Kumar, planned to sell the opium in nearby areas.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, authorities in Udham Singh Nagar district have apprehended two individuals suspected of drug smuggling. The arrest led to the seizure of over 2.5 kg of opium, valued at Rs 25 lakh, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The suspects were detained on Tuesday night during a coordinated effort by the Anti Narcotics Task Force and the Special Task Force alongside the Uttarakhand Police. They have been identified as Bhanu Pratap from Khanpur village and Hemant Kumar from Chakdaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.
During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they procured the opium from the Mirganj area and intended to sell it in the Kichha, Rudrapur, and Bajpur regions. This operation represents a critical step in combatting interstate drug trafficking, authorities said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drug
- smugglers
- arrested
- opium
- Uttarakhand
- task force
- interstate
- narcotics
- stf
- police
ALSO READ
Services Reigns Supreme Again at 38th National Games in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's United Front Against Forest Fires: Community & Technology Unite
Uttarakhand Shines in Hosting 38th National Games with Impeccable Hospitality
Uttarakhand UCC: Crackdown on False Complaints
Uttarakhand High Court Addresses Political Firestorm