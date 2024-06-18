Left Menu

Assam Home Secretary Siladitya Chetia Found Dead in Private Hospital

Assam Home Secretary Siladitya Chetia tragically ended his life inside the ICU of a private hospital shortly after his wife succumbed to cancer. The incident has deeply affected the Assam Police community and triggered a forensic investigation.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:02 IST
Assam Home Secretary Siladitya Chetia Found Dead in Private Hospital
In a tragic incident, Assam Home Secretary Siladitya Chetia was found dead on Tuesday inside the ICU of a private hospital, moments after his wife passed away from a prolonged battle with cancer, according to police reports.

Chetia, who had previously served as the Superintendent of Police for the Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts, allegedly used his service weapon to take his own life. 'In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Siladitya Chetia, IPS 2009, Secretary Home and Political took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief,' DGP G P Singh stated in a social media post on X.

A forensic and CID team has been dispatched to the hospital to investigate the incident further. Chetia is survived by two sisters and had recently experienced the loss of both his mother and mother-in-law. The couple did not have any children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

