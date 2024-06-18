Drone and Heroin Seized in Punjab Border Operation

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have confiscated a drone, more than one kilogram of heroin, and a bullet in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) carried out a search operation near Kahangarh village in Amritsar on Monday night, uncovering 570 grams of heroin and a bullet from a 9x19 mm calibre weapon, a BSF spokesperson confirmed.

In another coordinated effort near Roranwala village in Amritsar, the BSF along with Punjab Police seized a China-made drone and a packet containing 550 grams of heroin on Monday evening, an official stated.

