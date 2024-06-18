Nitin Gadkari Clarifies Non-Involvement in Bihar Bridge Collapse

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday clarified that the collapsed bridge in Bihar's Araria district was not a project undertaken by the Union Road Transport Ministry.

According to Gadkari, the responsibility for the construction falls on the Bihar Government's Rural Development Ministry, as he explained in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. The bridge over the Bakra River in Pararia village experienced a collapse, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Officials, including Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police for Araria, have been dispatched to examine the site. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. It's notable that the bridge wasn't officially opened to the public, pending the completion of approach roads, and was meant to connect Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of the district.

