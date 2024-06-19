Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Indicts Key Figures in Marielle Franco's 2018 Murder

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court has indicted three individuals, including a federal lawmaker and a former police chief, for planning and ordering the 2018 murder of Marielle Franco and her driver. The five judges of the Supreme Court's first panel also voted to start trials against two additional suspects.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-06-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 03:09 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court Indicts Key Figures in Marielle Franco's 2018 Murder
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court voted on Tuesday to indict three people, including a federal lawmaker and a former local police chief, accused of planning and ordering the 2018 murder of Rio de Janeiro city council member Marielle Franco and her driver. All the judges voted favorably to start a trial against congressman Chiquinho Brazao, his brother Domingos Brazao, a councilor on the Rio de Janeiro state audit court, and former Rio police chief Rivaldo Barbosa.

Federal police had arrested the Brazao brothers in late March, after an investigation found they ordered the 2018 attack. Barbosa - who became police chief a day before the murder took place - was also arrested, after he allegedly helped the planning and later worked to sabotage the murder investigations. On Tuesday, the five judges of Brazil's Supreme Court's first panel also voted to start a trial against other two people, who are suspects of being related to the murder.

Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes were gunned down in her car after they left an event on the night of March 14, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024