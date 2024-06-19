Blasts Erupt from Ammunition Depot Fire in Chad's Capital
A fire broke out at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, on Tuesday night, causing a series of blasts. The event took place in the Goudji neighborhood. Government spokesman and Foreign Affairs Minister Koulamallah Abderaman urged the population to remain calm amidst the chaos.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 04:07 IST
A fire broke out on Tuesday night at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena, causing a series of blasts, government spokesman and Foreign Affairs Minister Koulamallah Abderaman said on X.
The depot was in the north of the city in the neighbourhood of Goudji, Abderaman said, calling on the population to remain calm. A Reuters witness said he heard a series a blasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA Set to Form Next Government as Vote Count Trends Favor BJP in Assam
DARPG and American think tank explore strategies to bridge citizen-government gap
Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Rejected Amid Anti-Government Protests in PoK
Pakistan: Tragic end for Nazir Masih highlights extremism and government complicity in Sargodha
TDP and Allies Set to Form Government with Bumper Majority in Andhra Pradesh