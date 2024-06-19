Left Menu

Philippines Urges China: Match Words with Actions in South China Sea

The Philippine foreign ministry criticized China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea, which have resulted in personnel injuries and vessel damage. The ministry emphasized the need for China to align its behavior with its commitment to peace and respect the Philippines' sovereignty and jurisdiction in the disputed waters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

(Recasts lead, adds in foreign ministry's quotes in paragraphs 3-4, background in paragraph 5) MANILA, June 19 (Reuters) -

China must avoid actions that would endanger sailors and vessels in the South China Sea, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding peace cannot be achieved if its words do not match its behaviour in the disputed waters. The Philippine foreign ministry said it "denounces the illegal and aggressive actions" of Chinese authorities that resulted in personnel injury and vessel damage during Manila's routine resupply mission in the South China Sea on June 17.

"In line with the Philippines' commitment to pursue peace, the Department has been exerting efforts to rebuild a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation with China on the South China Sea," the ministry said in a statement. "This cannot be achieved if China's words do not match their actions on the waters."

The ministry also called on China to respect the Philippines' sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its own waters.

