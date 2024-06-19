NHRC Probes Alleged Worker Mistreatment at Multinational Warehouse in Manesar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken action against reported 'anti-labour practices' at a multinational corporation's warehouse in Manesar, Haryana. The NHRC has issued a notice to the Centre, raising serious concerns about potential human rights violations against the workers.

According to a media report, a 24-year-old worker was coerced into pledging not to take any toilet or water breaks until unloading packages from six trucks post a 30-minute tea break. Additionally, a female employee reported a lack of restroom facilities on site.

The NHRC's statement emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting that five warehouses around Manesar have been accused of violating the Factories Act, 1948. Despite possible interventions by labour inspectors, enforcement remains limited.

The rights panel has now demanded a comprehensive report from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment within a week. The NHRC also acknowledged ongoing governmental efforts to improve workers' living standards, which include ensuring minimum wage payments, and providing social security measures such as safe working conditions, medical insurance, and annual health check-ups.

One scheme, 'Shramev Jayate,' initiated in 2014, aims for national growth and maximum worker benefits. Furthermore, the Maternity Benefit Amendment Act of 2017 had also increased paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks.

However, despite these initiatives, violations persist, with workers claiming they cannot meet the required tasks even when working without breaks. Complaints also include standing for nine hours daily, evaluating numerous products, and facing similar issues on a global scale within the multinational firm.

