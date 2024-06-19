Left Menu

US Congressman McCaul Champions Tibetan Self-Determination Against CCP's Intimidation

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul voiced strong support for Tibetan self-determination, emphasizing their unique culture and religion. Leading a US Congressional delegation at Dharamsala, McCaul met the Dalai Lama and denounced Chinese Communist Party's control over Tibet, highlighting recent US legislative support for Tibetan rights.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:14 IST
US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has asserted the right of the Tibetan people to self-determination, highlighting their unique culture and religion. Speaking in Dharamsala, McCaul emphasized the importance of free religious practice for Tibetans.

McCaul led a US Congressional delegation that included former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several Congress members in a visit to meet the Dalai Lama. Despite a warning letter from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the delegation proceeded with their visit.

Addressing a function organized by the Central Tibetan Administration, McCaul praised the Dalai Lama for his message of tolerance, peace, and forgiveness despite CCP's violent actions. He also highlighted the recent passage of the Resolve Tibet Bill in US Congress, reinforcing Tibet's right to self-determination and challenging CCP's propaganda.

