Kerala Assembly Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Kuwait Fire Incident

The Kerala Legislative Assembly expressed deep condolences to the families affected by the Kuwait fire incident that claimed around 50 lives, including 24 Keralites. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the contributions of expatriates while lamenting the tragedy that befell them. Controversy surrounds the Centre's denial of travel permission to State Health Minister Veena George.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the tragic Kuwait fire incident, including 24 Keralites among the 50 dead.

Speaker A N Shamseer, delivering the obituary message in the Assembly, emphasized the collective grief of the House towards the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the vital contributions of expatriates to the nation's progress, noting their relentless efforts despite facing challenges such as global financial crises, wars, and changing immigration laws. 'It is a misfortune that many perished in the fire before realizing their families' dreams,' he remarked.

Vijayan also highlighted the issue of the state Health Minister Veena George being denied permission by the Centre to travel to Kuwait for coordinating relief efforts. Despite this, the state government collaborated with the union government to ensure the timely repatriation of bodies and medical treatment for the injured.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also expressed condolences and protested the Centre's decision to prevent Minister George from traveling to Kuwait.

The fatal fire, which broke out at a seven-story building in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi governorate on July 12, was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room. The building mainly housed Indian migrant workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

