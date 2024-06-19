Left Menu

Putin and Kim's Strategic Defense Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a defensive partnership agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The agreement underscores North Korea's right to self-defense and follows talks that covered various security and international issues.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:02 IST
Putin and Kim's Strategic Defense Alliance
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a parnership agreement he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday was defensive in nature, Russian state news agency TASS said.

It quoted him as saying North Korea had a right to defend itself. He was speaking after talks that Putin said had covered security and international issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024