Putin and Kim's Strategic Defense Alliance
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a defensive partnership agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The agreement underscores North Korea's right to self-defense and follows talks that covered various security and international issues.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said a parnership agreement he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday was defensive in nature, Russian state news agency TASS said.
It quoted him as saying North Korea had a right to defend itself. He was speaking after talks that Putin said had covered security and international issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin Denounces Allegations of Russia's Disinformation Campaign on Paris Olympics
Turkey's Bid to Join BRICS Welcomed by Russia
Russian Missile Strike in Dnipro: Eight Injured, Including Two Children
Global Peace Summit Faces Uncertainty Amid Russian Absence
Russian Missile Attack Injures Seven in Dnipro