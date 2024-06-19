Left Menu

China Allocates 916 Million Yuan for Drought and Flood Relief

China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Water Resources have jointly allocated 916 million yuan ($126.22 million) to support provinces affected by drought and floods. This significant financial aid aims to mitigate the effects of these natural disasters, as reported by state television CCTV.

China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Water Resources have allocated 916 million yuan ($126.22 million) for a disaster relief fund to support provinces hit by drought and floods, state television CCTV reported on Wednesday.

($1 = 7.2569 Chinese yuan renminbi)

