China Allocates 916 Million Yuan for Drought and Flood Relief
China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Water Resources have jointly allocated 916 million yuan ($126.22 million) to support provinces affected by drought and floods. This significant financial aid aims to mitigate the effects of these natural disasters, as reported by state television CCTV.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Water Resources have allocated 916 million yuan ($126.22 million) for a disaster relief fund to support provinces hit by drought and floods, state television CCTV reported on Wednesday.
($1 = 7.2569 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Labels Trump as Convicted Felon in Historic Fundraiser Speech
Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures
Brittany Region Secures €190M EIB Funding for Green Educational Transformation
SEBI launches SaaRs thi app to understand personal finance for investors
SEBI launches SaaRs thi app to understand personal finance for investors