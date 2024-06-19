Desperate Dreams: Kurds Brave English Channel for a Better Life Against Odds

A group of Kurdish migrants found themselves waist-deep in the freezing waters of the English Channel, clutching their children. Around a dozen refused to leave, in vain hope of reaching the UK, until French police intervened, thwarting their latest effort.

Their journey from Iraq and Iran had trapped them on the last frontier, pinning their hopes on a small rubber dinghy that vanished along with many of its passengers. Despite the frigid water, the migrants resurfaced, determined to try again, driven by dreams of housing, schooling, and work in the UK.

Faced with stringent EU asylum rules, growing xenophobia, and hostile treatments, many migrants now opt to cross the Channel. French police's heightened border surveillance has led to more arrests but also increased risks and fatalities. With no alternative solutions provided, migrants like Adam and Osman remain undeterred in their pursuit of a better life.

