Worli Hotelier and Parents Booked for Assault and Mental Torture

Mumbai police have charged a 46-year-old hotelier from Worli and his elderly parents for allegedly assaulting and mentally torturing his wife. According to an official statement made on Wednesday, the wife has accused her husband of demanding money from her parents and suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair.

The complaint, lodged on June 13, identifies the husband as Prahlad Advani, and his parents Sundargurdas (85) and Menaka (78). The victim, Shahana, has claimed that she was subjected to various forms of abuse from November 2012 to June 12, 2024. The police have registered a case concerning criminal breach of trust, voluntarily causing hurt, and intentional insult.

The FIR states that the hotelier, who owns a luxury beach resort in Goa, had demanded a wristwatch worth Rs 5 lakh during their wedding, which her father had obliged. In 2017, the complainant's father sold property in Manali, after which Advani and his parents began demanding a share in the proceeds. Refusal led to further physical and mental torture. The accused's spokesperson claimed that the allegations are false and stressed that no official notice has been received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)