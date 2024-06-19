Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Heatwave: DDMA Urges Strict Adherence to Safety Guidelines

Amid a severe heatwave in Delhi, DDMA has stressed the importance of following the Centre's advisory to prevent heat-related illnesses. The advisory recommends avoiding direct sunlight, staying hydrated, and wearing light clothing. Hospitals report a rise in heatstroke cases, with several deaths and numerous patients requiring ventilator support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:38 IST
Delhi Braces for Heatwave: DDMA Urges Strict Adherence to Safety Guidelines
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an unprecedented heatwave sweeping through Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has underscored the critical need for public adherence to the Centre's heatwave advisory to prevent widespread illness, officials reported on Wednesday.

The advisory from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) specifically recommends avoiding direct sunlight between 12 noon and 3 pm, staying hydrated even if not thirsty, and wearing lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing. It also suggests using umbrellas while outdoors. The DDMA has called on the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to ensure widespread dissemination of these vital precautions.

Furthermore, in light of the escalating heatwave, hospitals in Delhi have recorded a surge in heatstroke cases and casualties. The Centre-run RML hospital has reported receiving 22 patients in the last two days, with five deaths and a significant number on ventilator support, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024