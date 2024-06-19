Delhi Braces for Heatwave: DDMA Urges Strict Adherence to Safety Guidelines

Amid an unprecedented heatwave sweeping through Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has underscored the critical need for public adherence to the Centre's heatwave advisory to prevent widespread illness, officials reported on Wednesday.

The advisory from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) specifically recommends avoiding direct sunlight between 12 noon and 3 pm, staying hydrated even if not thirsty, and wearing lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing. It also suggests using umbrellas while outdoors. The DDMA has called on the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to ensure widespread dissemination of these vital precautions.

Furthermore, in light of the escalating heatwave, hospitals in Delhi have recorded a surge in heatstroke cases and casualties. The Centre-run RML hospital has reported receiving 22 patients in the last two days, with five deaths and a significant number on ventilator support, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

