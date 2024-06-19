Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

In a chilling episode of escalating gang rivalry, 26-year-old Aman Joon from Haryana's Jhajjar was gunned down at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, saw two assailants open fire on Joon, allegedly on orders from fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau.

Delhi Police suspect the hit was a retaliation for the murder of a relative of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. Senior officials revealed that Bhau's gang had lured Joon to the fast food joint using a woman in her 20s, caught on CCTV footage entering the outlet and moments later, leaving Joon's lifeless body behind.

The gruesome attack has reignited concerns over the power struggle between the Bhau and Bawana gangs. The audacious crime was publicized by Bhau himself through a social media post, further asserting his gang's intent on vendetta. Police are now intensifying efforts to track down the perpetrators and dismantle the criminal network.

