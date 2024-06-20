25-Year-Old Fugitive Arrested After Noida Gunfight
A 25-year-old wanted criminal was arrested in Noida after a gunfight with police. The injured suspect, Prakash, had multiple criminal cases against him and was nabbed with illegal firearms, a stolen vehicle, and looted mobile phones. His accomplice managed to escape, prompting a police combing operation.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic late-night operation in Noida led to the arrest of a 25-year-old wanted criminal after a violent exchange of gunfire with the police, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The Sector-113 police team intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle on FNG Road, prompting the suspects to open fire and attempt an escape, said Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra.
The apprehended suspect, identified as Prakash alias Chuha, has a sizeable bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was injured in the encounter and was found in possession of illegal arms, a stolen motorcycle, and looted mobile phones. Prakash's accomplice, Manish, escaped, leading to a continued police search, Mishra added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Money Market Operations: Insights into June 4, 2024 Trends
Pune Police Seek Juvenile Remand Extension in Deadly Porsche Crash Case
Maldives is our valued partner, look forward to closer cooperation: PM Modi thanks President Muizzu
Global Security and Cooperation: Overcoming Unfounded Threats
Nine Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh Over IED Attack on Police