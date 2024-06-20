25-Year-Old Fugitive Arrested After Noida Gunfight

A dramatic late-night operation in Noida led to the arrest of a 25-year-old wanted criminal after a violent exchange of gunfire with the police, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Sector-113 police team intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle on FNG Road, prompting the suspects to open fire and attempt an escape, said Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra.

The apprehended suspect, identified as Prakash alias Chuha, has a sizeable bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was injured in the encounter and was found in possession of illegal arms, a stolen motorcycle, and looted mobile phones. Prakash's accomplice, Manish, escaped, leading to a continued police search, Mishra added.

