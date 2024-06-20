Left Menu

25-Year-Old Fugitive Arrested After Noida Gunfight

A 25-year-old wanted criminal was arrested in Noida after a gunfight with police. The injured suspect, Prakash, had multiple criminal cases against him and was nabbed with illegal firearms, a stolen vehicle, and looted mobile phones. His accomplice managed to escape, prompting a police combing operation.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:04 IST
25-Year-Old Fugitive Arrested After Noida Gunfight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic late-night operation in Noida led to the arrest of a 25-year-old wanted criminal after a violent exchange of gunfire with the police, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Sector-113 police team intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle on FNG Road, prompting the suspects to open fire and attempt an escape, said Additional DCP Manish Kumar Mishra.

The apprehended suspect, identified as Prakash alias Chuha, has a sizeable bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was injured in the encounter and was found in possession of illegal arms, a stolen motorcycle, and looted mobile phones. Prakash's accomplice, Manish, escaped, leading to a continued police search, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

