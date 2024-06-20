Iran Slams Canada's Terrorist Listing of Revolutionary Guards
Iran has criticized Canada's decision to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani called the move unwise and politically motivated, asserting that it won't affect the Guards' legitimacy. Canada’s decision aligns with a similar U.S. action from 2019.
Iran condemned Canada's listing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization as "an unwise and unconventional politically-motivated step," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday. "Canada's action will not have any effect on the Revolutionary Guards' legitimate and deterrent power," Kanaani said, adding that Tehran reserves the right to respond accordingly to the listing.
On Wednesday, Ottawa listed the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, a step that could lead to the investigation of former senior Iranian officials now living in Canada. The United States took a similar step in 2019 against the Revolutionary Guards, which Western nations accuse of carrying out a global terrorist campaign.
Tehran rejects such claims, saying that the elite force is a sovereign institution responsible for safeguarding national security.
