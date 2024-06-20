Bombs Over Kharkiv: Russia's Relentless Destruction

The first shock wave shattered aisles stacked almost to the ceiling with home improvement products. A second Russian bomb, like a comet, unleashed flames, leaving the megastore in ash.

A third bomb, unexploded, behind the Epicenter shopping complex in Kharkiv, may provide investigators clues to trace Russia's bomb supply chain. These retrofitted Soviet-era bombs, targeting eastern Ukraine, are launched from Russian aircraft. Despite their destruction, the supply seems unending.

Cities such as Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Vovchansk have also felt the wrath of these brutal assaults, devastating to a degree never seen before in the war, as analyzed by Associated Press via drone footage, satellite imagery, and documents. Despite the terror campaign, Ukrainian resilience remains undeterred.

