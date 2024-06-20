Left Menu

Coastal Turmoil: Muthalapozhi Residents Protest Unfulfilled Promises

Coastal residents of Muthalapozhi in Kerala held a protest march towards the state assembly, carrying a coffin, to highlight frequent fatal accidents in the area. Led by the Kerala Latin Catholic Association, they criticized the state government for failing to fulfil promises made after multiple fishing-related deaths last year.

AI Generated Representative Image
Coastal residents of Muthalapozhi in Kerala staged a potent protest march towards the state assembly on Thursday, demanding immediate government action on unfulfilled promises. Frustrations have peaked following another fatal accident in the hazardous area where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake meet the Arabian Sea.

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association led the demonstrators from Palayam to the Assembly, where they were intercepted by police barricades. The protestors placed a symbolic coffin before the barricades, voicing their exasperation with chants and slogans directed at the state government.

Despite government assurances last year after a deadly incident claimed the lives of four fishermen, no promised safety measures have been implemented. The government's pledge to deepen the channel and basin, build homes, and provide alternative livelihoods remains unfulfilled, escalating the community's discontent.

