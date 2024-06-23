Reuters Clears the Air: No Report on Israel's Attack Plans
Reuters has denied circulating reports that Israel would attack Lebanon within 48 hours. These claims, widely shared on social media, were debunked by a Reuters spokesperson, affirming that no such report was made by the news agency.
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 01:22 IST
Reuters denied on Saturday that it had reported that Israel would attack Lebanon within 48 hours, after reports circulated on social media citing the news agency as saying this.
"Any claims that Reuters reported that Israel will attack Lebanon within the next 48 hours are false. Reuters did not report this," a Reuters spokesperson said. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Frances Kerry)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
