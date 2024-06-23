Reuters Clears the Air: No Report on Israel's Attack Plans

Reuters denied on Saturday that it had reported that Israel would attack Lebanon within 48 hours, after reports circulated on social media citing the news agency as saying this.

"Any claims that Reuters reported that Israel will attack Lebanon within the next 48 hours are false. Reuters did not report this," a Reuters spokesperson said. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Frances Kerry)

