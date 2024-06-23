Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Punjab's Barnala

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the residents of Punjab's Barnala district in shock, a man identified as Kulbir Mann Singh shot dead his mother, daughter, and pet dog before taking his own life, police authorities reported on Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded at Singh's residence in Ram Rajya colony on Saturday evening, causing an immediate uproar in the community. According to law enforcement, Singh first targeted his 21-year-old daughter, Nimrat Kaur, then his 85-year-old mother, Balwant Kaur, and the family pet dog, before ending his life with a licensed revolver.

Initial police investigations have revealed that Singh had been battling depression for an extended period. His recent returnee daughter from Canada adds more complexity to this disturbing case. Authorities confirm that further investigation is underway to uncover more details.

