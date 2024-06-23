Left Menu

Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Punjab's Barnala

In Barnala, Punjab, a man named Kulbir Mann Singh fatally shot his mother, daughter, and pet dog before committing suicide. The harrowing incident occurred in Ram Rajya colony. Investigations suggest Mann suffered from long-term depression. His daughter had recently returned from Canada.

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:14 IST
Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Punjab's Barnala
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the residents of Punjab's Barnala district in shock, a man identified as Kulbir Mann Singh shot dead his mother, daughter, and pet dog before taking his own life, police authorities reported on Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded at Singh's residence in Ram Rajya colony on Saturday evening, causing an immediate uproar in the community. According to law enforcement, Singh first targeted his 21-year-old daughter, Nimrat Kaur, then his 85-year-old mother, Balwant Kaur, and the family pet dog, before ending his life with a licensed revolver.

Initial police investigations have revealed that Singh had been battling depression for an extended period. His recent returnee daughter from Canada adds more complexity to this disturbing case. Authorities confirm that further investigation is underway to uncover more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024