Security Forces Launch Search Operations in Udhampur and Rajouri

Security forces launched comprehensive search operations in Udhampur and Rajouri districts following reports of suspicious activity, officials confirmed.

Suspicious movements in the Karlah area of Patnitop spurred police and security forces to comb through vast forest belts in the region.

Tightened security measures are now evident at the popular Patnitop tourist resort, and the search is reportedly still underway. Officials describe the operation as a 'routine exercise.'

