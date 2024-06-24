Left Menu

Security Forces Launch Search Operations in Udhampur and Rajouri

Security forces initiated search operations in Udhampur and Rajouri districts due to reports of suspicious movements. Intensified security measures were seen in the Patnitop tourist resort. The operation is ongoing and classified as 'routine' by officials.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:17 IST
Security forces launched comprehensive search operations in Udhampur and Rajouri districts following reports of suspicious activity, officials confirmed.

Suspicious movements in the Karlah area of Patnitop spurred police and security forces to comb through vast forest belts in the region.

Tightened security measures are now evident at the popular Patnitop tourist resort, and the search is reportedly still underway. Officials describe the operation as a 'routine exercise.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

