Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lanka: CM Stalin Appeals for Immediate Release

In a concerning development, 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their three boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities, communicated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the Centre on Monday. Stalin emphasized the urgency of their release in light of repeated livelihood disruptions.

In his letter addressing External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Stalin pointed out the continued displacement of fishermen caused by 'incidents of arrest and intimidation' by Sri Lanka. The apprehension occurred on June 22 and involved fishermen from the Rameswaram fishing harbour, along with their three mechanized boats.

'Immediate action is needed to ensure the release of the apprehended fishermen and their vessels,' Stalin urgently requested. Additionally, he highlighted pending permissions for salvage operations to retrieve released boats from Sri Lanka and the need for visitation rights for Fishermen Associations from Tamil Nadu to support the jailed fishermen. Stalin reiterated the necessity to reactivate the Joint Working Group to address these persistent issues.

