Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lanka: CM Stalin Appeals for Immediate Release
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the Centre to secure the release of 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats, who were arrested by Sri Lankan authorities. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Stalin highlighted the livelihood challenges faced by the fishing community due to ongoing arrests and intimidation.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their three boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities, communicated Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the Centre on Monday. Stalin emphasized the urgency of their release in light of repeated livelihood disruptions.
In his letter addressing External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Stalin pointed out the continued displacement of fishermen caused by 'incidents of arrest and intimidation' by Sri Lanka. The apprehension occurred on June 22 and involved fishermen from the Rameswaram fishing harbour, along with their three mechanized boats.
'Immediate action is needed to ensure the release of the apprehended fishermen and their vessels,' Stalin urgently requested. Additionally, he highlighted pending permissions for salvage operations to retrieve released boats from Sri Lanka and the need for visitation rights for Fishermen Associations from Tamil Nadu to support the jailed fishermen. Stalin reiterated the necessity to reactivate the Joint Working Group to address these persistent issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman retain external affairs and finance portfolios respectively: Sources.
TDP leader C Pemmasani is MoS for rural development and communications; Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS for environment and external affairs.
S Jaishankar: Master Diplomat Retains External Affairs Ministry
Nepal counterpart congratulates Jaishankar on reappointment as Minister of External Affairs
Nimuben Bambhaniya is MoS for consumer affairs, Pabitra Margherita is MoS for external affairs and textiles.